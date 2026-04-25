Photos: Ayatollah Ramazani Attends Night Gathering of Rasht People

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Ramezani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (AS) World Assembly and representative of the people of Gilan in the Assembly of Experts, attended the night gathering of the people of Rasht on the 53rd night since the martyrdom of the Leader of the Ummah and national resistance on Wednesday evening, April 22, 2026. During his presence, he visited the side booths of the ceremony and delivered a speech to the gathered crowd. Additionally, a farewell ceremony was held for Ramadan War martyr Mohammad Pourkarim.