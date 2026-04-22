Photos: Honoring International Resistance Front's Mawkibs held in Qom

AhlulBayt News Agency: The ceremony "Honoring the Servants of International Resistance Front's Mawkibs was held on Tuesday (April 21, 2026) in the meeting hall of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly in Qom, with the presence of Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly and member of the Assembly of Experts, and Ayatollah Mohsen Qomi, member of the Assembly of Experts and Deputy for Communications and International Affairs of the Office of the Supreme Leader.