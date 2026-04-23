Islamic Iran Is at the Heart of Global Developments: Ramazani

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, expressing appreciation for the widespread presence of the people of Iran, the Islamic world, and even non-Muslims, stated, "This enthusiastic presence shows that Islamic Iran is at the heart of history and is influential in the developments of the international community, whereas in the past, efforts were made to keep Iran on the margins of history."

Describing this change of position as "very important," he added, "Today, Iran's influence is completely visible."

The Secretary-General of the Assembly, referring to the pillars of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, stated, "Victories are based on the coordination of two fundamental pillars: the 'Imam' and the 'Ummah.' The Imam without the Ummah, and the Ummah without the Imam, will not be able to bring about change."

He added, "What happened in the Islamic Revolution was the result of the intertwining of these two elements, and Imam Khomeini, with faith in God, the path, and the people, was able to create a great transformation in human society."

Ayatollah Ramazani, categorizing countries into "domineering" and "submissive," said, "Many Muslim countries are dominated by global powers and have not used the capacity of their nation's will."

He said, "The great lesson of the two Imams of the Revolution is that popular wills, if combined with faith and knowledge, can topple hegemonic systems. They taught us that God's presence is not only in individual life but also plays a role in social and political developments."

Ramazani, referring to the history of colonialism, said, "Western powers enslaved people in Africa and Latin America and plundered their resources, but the era of domination, racism, and modern slavery has come to an end."

He added, "Human beings must have dignity, and that is the lesson that Imam Khomeini (r.a.) and Imam Hussain (a.s.) taught humanity."

Ayatollah Ramazani emphasized, "Today, Islamic Iran has become a model not only for Shia Muslims but for all Muslims and freedom-seekers around the world."

Referring to the capacity of Islamic countries, he said, "If Muslim countries unite, they can become an unparalleled power in the world in scientific, economic, political, and cultural fields."

Ramazani, stating that Iran can pave the way for the fulfillment of divine promises, said, "The Iranian nation has reached maturity and has today become a model for the world. The Iranian nation will never be deceived by the enemy and will not retreat from its path until it secures its rights."

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