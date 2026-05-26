The book "The Truth as It Is" published in German by ABWA; a concise introduction to the Twelver Shia school of thought.

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): By the efforts of the General Department of Cultural Services and Publications of the AhlulBayt World Assembly, the book "The Truth as It Is" under the title "Die Wahrheit wie sie ist" with the scientific representation of Ali al-Hakim, has been printed and published in German by the Islamic Institute of London. This 71-page work, originally written by Ayatollah Haj Sheikh Mohammad Ja'far Khoshnevis (Professor Ja'far al-Hadi), was published in the year 1404 AH and provides an overview of the intellectual and doctrinal frameworks of Twelver Shia Islam.

In this book, the author has sought to present a clear and concise picture of the fundamental beliefs of Imami Shia Islam without entering into religious polemics, theological arguments, or responding to common doubts. The book's topics are arranged across 40 different subjects, covering issues such as the reason this school of thought is called "Ja'fari," the geographical spread of its followers, the historical position of Shiism in the Islamic world, Shia beliefs about God and the Qur'an, perspectives on the Companions, and the issue of succession and Imamate after the Prophet of Islam (p.b.u.h.). Additionally, the author points out the differences between Shia perspectives and other Islamic schools of thought throughout these discussions.

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