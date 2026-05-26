Zionist Officials: We Must Embark on an All-Out War

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Israeli ministers of finance and internal security have called for a direct attack on Beirut in retaliation for Hezbollah's drone attacks on Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon.

Israeli media reported that in the Israeli security cabinet meeting, which was held with the presence of military commanders and lasted about five hours, Benjamin Netanyahu called for the presentation of effective defensive solutions to counter Hezbollah's drone attacks and asked the Israeli army to provide a suitable strategy to confront this growing threat.

At this meeting, Bezalel Smotrich, the extremist Israeli finance minister, said that for every drone Hezbollah sends, they must destroy ten buildings in the southern suburbs of Beirut. This proposal was met with ridicule by Netanyahu, who deemed it impractical.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, the Israeli Minister of Internal Security, also said at this meeting that they must not allow the issue of suicide drone attacks to become a normal reality.

He called for bolder measures in this regard and said, "Now is the time for the Israeli Prime Minister to tell Donald Trump that we will resume the war against Lebanon. We must cut off Lebanon's electricity, occupy the southern suburbs of Beirut, and embark on an all-out war."

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