Anyone Who Aligns with the Current Plans of the Israeli Enemy Is a Primary Partner in the Shedding of Martyrs' Blood

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Rami Abu Hamdan, a member of parliament and a member of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, emphasized during the funeral procession of the martyr fighter, Attorney Ali Abu Zaid, organized by Hezbollah and resistance supporters in the town of Ali al-Nahri in the Beqaa region, that what is happening today goes beyond the claim of trying to establish a ceasefire through fragile understandings; rather, it is an attempt to push Lebanon towards a "security normalization" or the creation of a "suspicious security belt."

Warning that this step (security normalization) is tantamount to a declaration of war within the country, he emphasized that it is the sovereignty itself, with all its dimensions, that threatens the existence, role, and position of Lebanon.

Abu Hamdan categorically stated that moving towards any security path or agreement with the eternal enemy, Israel, under any name or title, is something that is neither controllable nor politically acceptable.

The member of the Resistance bloc noted that anyone who aligns with the current plans of the Israeli enemy is a primary partner in the shedding of the blood of martyrs, mujahideen, children, and women.

The Lebanese parliamentarian also emphasized that the blood of the martyrs will remain more precious than positions and seats of power, and all efforts to impose these dictates will fail.

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