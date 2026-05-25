American Muslims' Interest in Hajj Amid Official Warnings, Price Hikes Caused by War Against Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Los Angeles Times, in a report, examined the situation of American Muslims preparing for the Hajj pilgrimage amid the war against Iran and regional tensions. The report says that despite possible travel disruptions and official warnings from Washington, many American Muslims still insist on performing this religious duty.

Faisal Rashid and his wife from Pasadena, California, are among the pilgrims who managed to obtain Hajj quotas after months of effort. Rashid says the moment they received the travel confirmation was so emotional that he and his wife wept. According to him, Muslims learn from childhood that Hajj is a difficult journey requiring patience and physical and spiritual endurance, and that this journey is granted only to those whom "God invites."

The Los Angeles Times report adds that with the start of the war against Iran and the expansion of conflicts in the region, concerns about the safety of Hajj travel increased. The U.S. Embassy in Riyadh also in April asked American citizens to reconsider participating in Hajj, citing the security situation and temporary travel disruptions.

Ahmed Sufyan, a Muslim surgeon residing in Michigan, told the newspaper he is concerned about disruptions to return flights from Saudi Arabia because part of his travel route passes through Persian Gulf countries affected by the war's consequences. However, he emphasized that "faith is what drives us forward" and that Hajj is "beyond politics and conflict."

Another part of the report states that many Muslims see Hajj as an opportunity to be cleansed of sins and to start life anew. Noor al-Ain Shahid, a neurologist in Texas, said that despite concerns about regional insecurity, she has not canceled her Hajj trip and believes that if God has invited her to this journey, He will protect her. She also said that Hajj is considered a kind of "rebirth" for Muslims.

The Los Angeles Times also noted the financial and logistical difficulties of the Hajj journey, writing that many Muslims save for years for this trip and wait for permits. Rising fuel prices and war-induced instability have further increased costs and concerns.

The report concluded by discussing the spiritual state of pilgrims before the journey, writing that Faisal Rashid and his wife, in addition to physical preparation, have tried to prepare themselves spiritually. They have asked those around them for prayers and believe that a pilgrim must enter the Hajj journey without resentment, anxiety, or attachment to worldly matters.

**************

End/ 345E