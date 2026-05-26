Sweden Officially Halts Use of the Term "Islamophobia"

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Swedish government has announced a historic decision to cease using the term "Islamophobia" in its official discourse, claiming that the term is "problematic" and incorrect for describing issues of discrimination or hatred related to Muslims.

Maria Malmer Stenergard, Sweden's Minister for Foreign Affairs, stated at a press conference that the term refers to "individual irrational fears," which can hinder a genuine understanding of problems related to religious and racial discrimination.

The Spanish newspaper Periódico, citing the Swedish Foreign Minister, wrote that the government prefers to use more precise terms when discussing crimes or violations against Muslims. The term "Islamophobia" has been exploited by terrorist groups to protect themselves from political and intellectual criticism.

This decision by Sweden has sparked widespread debate in Europe. While conservative and right-wing parties have welcomed the move, calling it a "victory for truth" and a liberation from "a term used to silence critics of political Islam," human rights advocacy organizations have expressed deep concern.

This shift in Sweden's position comes amid intensified debates in Europe over immigration and freedom of expression, coinciding with the rise of right-wing parties in several European countries, particularly Sweden itself, which has witnessed a shift in its political landscape in favor of conservative forces.

The Swedish Foreign Minister emphasized that this decision does not diminish the suffering of real Muslims from discrimination; rather, it represents an effort to use more precise and objective language to describe these violations without "imposing the term with ideological dimensions that hinder serious discussion."

Sweden was among the first European countries to use the term "Islamophobia" in its official reports, and its current change represents a significant development in European policies regarding religion and immigration.

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