Avoid the Discourse of Hatred; One Must Be Ready to Sacrifice for the Defense of the Land

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Nabih Berri, the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, in a message on the anniversary of "Resistance and Liberation," while warning that Israeli aggressions have turned into a "genocidal war" in recent months, called for an end to divisive and hateful discourses in the country's political atmosphere. He emphasized the necessity of national steadfastness and perseverance to protect Lebanon's borders and sovereignty, and considered the liberation of the south as a historical lesson in dignity and unity against a regime whose only goal is destruction and displacement.

Nabih Berri noted that this year's May 25 arrives in the shadow of three consecutive years of Israeli aggressions, stating that these attacks have taken on a more brutal form since last February, becoming an all-out war to destroy the dimensions of life in the south, the Beqaa, and the southern suburbs of Beirut. Recalling his warnings from the year 2000, he noted that a defeated Israel will never cease taking revenge on Lebanon, but the Lebanese nation has proven that in the face of an enemy specialized only in killing and destruction, the option of resistance and sacrifice is the only way to safeguard national sovereignty.

The Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, referring to the coincidence of this national occasion with Eid al-Adha, as well as the commemoration of Patriarch Boutros Elias Howayek as a symbol of national unity, called on political groups to refrain from "dancing on blood" and reopening old wounds.

He emphasized that the greatest lesson of liberation is the necessity of breaking free from the discourse of hatred and vengeance, and that Lebanese, under any circumstances, must prioritize the defense of the country's land and borders without any retreat from their sovereign rights, because for the preservation of freedom and independence, there is no price higher than sacrifice and unity.

In concluding his message, Nabih Berri paid tribute to all those who achieved the epic of liberation, expressing gratitude to the resistance fighters, martyrs, and wounded, and considered the army and security forces as guarantors of the country's stability. He also, commending the national solidarity of Lebanese in various regions, thanked the people for their worthy hosting of war refugees and their participation in alleviating their suffering, considering this national spirit a strong bulwark against the greed of the occupiers.

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