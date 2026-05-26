Statement by Bahraini Scholars: The Ruling Apparatus is Rapidly Marching Towards a Dark Fate

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In a statement referring to the widespread arrest of Shia scholars in the country, Bahraini scholars declared that the word of truth in Bahrain today is bound in chains, as forty-one prominent scholars, faithful to their mission, who spent their lives quenching the souls of believers with the spring of knowledge and guidance, are behind bars.

The statement added that these arrests are merely a clear testament to the bankruptcy of the ruling apparatus and its inability to confront argumentation and debate through discourse. Faced with the edifice of reason and faith, it has resorted only to chains and prisons, and the logic of truth has disarmed the ruling apparatus.

The Bahraini scholars emphasized in their statement that these oppressive arrests, no matter how brutal, will result in nothing but deepening Islamic awakening in the hearts of the sons of this aware society, igniting the understanding of Islam's position and greatness, and revealing the terror and fear hidden in the hearts of its enemies in the face of the power of truth.

The Imprisonment of Scholars' Bodies Doubles Their Influence

The statement further said that in the record of the Islamic Ummah, there are firm and lasting lessons over time that do not fade. This record says in the language of reality: when the bodies of scholars are imprisoned, their sphere of influence doubles and expands, and when their hands are bound, hearts are freed from the burden of fear, and wills become more prepared on the fire of affliction.

The Eternal Lesson of Karbala: Truth Does Not Die by Silencing Voices

The statement continued that what the ruling apparatus achieves with its machinery of suppression and tools of intimidation will be of no avail, because the Ummah that Islam has shaped and built, constructed under the watch of God, has learned from the eternal lesson of Karbala an unwavering certainty: that truth does not die by hiding its adherents or silencing their voices, and no matter how long the oppressor's hand reaches over bodies, it will not reach consciences nor conquer wills.

The statement noted that what is revealed from the deep-rooted malice, suppressed rage, and ignited sparks in the eyes of the ruling apparatus towards religious scholars who defend the sanctity of Islam and the school of the AhlulBayt (a.s.), despite its intensity and great danger, is in fact an obvious reflection of what is burning more deeply and intensely within their beings: an innate enmity towards Islam and its pure teachings, a hidden hatred for Islam's principled and steadfast position alongside justice, and Islam's perpetual confrontation with oppression and oppressors.

The Bahraini scholars emphasized that the esteemed scholars certainly know that their imprisonment will become a pulpit whose voice will rise, and whose influence will reach where no written statement or sermon has reached. Indeed, many prisons of oppression have nurtured men of thought and reform who the pulpits of freedom were unable to nurture.

A Dark Fate Awaits the Ruling Apparatus

The statement concluded that the ruling apparatus in Bahrain, with its accumulated errors and successive follies, is rapidly marching towards the dark fate it is weaving for itself with its own hands.

As the suppression of Shia Muslims continues, the Al Khalifa public prosecutor's office announced that the country's High Criminal Court has sentenced nine more citizens to life imprisonment.

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