Gaza Is a Test of States' Commitment to International Law: Iranian Official

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Kazem Gharibabadi, the Deputy for Legal and International Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, wrote in a post on X: "An investigative report based on official data from the Zionist regime's Tax Authority shows that from October 2023 to October 2025, military-related goods originating from dozens of countries were imported into the occupied territories; the majority of the value of these imports was registered after the ICJ's provisional order on Gaza."

The Deputy Foreign Minister emphasized, "This data raises a serious question for states: Is the commitment to prevent genocide under the 1948 Convention a real legal obligation or just a slogan for low-cost days?"

Gharibabadi wrote, "Governments that, after the Hague Court's warning, continued to fuel the Zionist regime's war machine must clarify their position regarding international responsibility and the obligation to prevent genocide."

The senior Iranian diplomat stated, "Today, Gaza is not just a test of morality; it is a test of states' commitment to international law and humanitarian principles."

He concluded by writing, "Some of these countries are: the United States, India, Romania, the Czech Republic, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Azerbaijan, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Brazil, Bulgaria, Spain, Canada, France, Italy, Germany, and the United Kingdom."

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