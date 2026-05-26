Shia and Sunni Scholars: The Blood of the Martyred Leader Clarified the Line Between Truth and Falsehood

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Organized by the "Ummah Unity Forum Balochistan," the "Honoring the Martyrs and the Martyr of the Ummah" conference was held in Quetta, Pakistan. This ceremony was attended by numerous scholars, political and social figures, tribal leaders, youth, and people from various walks of life.

At this conference, a magnificent tribute was paid to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the defense of Pakistan, the Islamic Ummah, Islam, and the security and stability of the country.

Prominent religious and political figures spoke at this conference, including Allama Muhammad Amin Shahidi, Syed Nasir Abbas Shirazi (Senior Central Official of the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan), Friday Prayer Leader of Quetta Allama Syed Hashim Mousavi, Allama Ghulam Hassanin Wajdani, Brother Muhammad Taqi (a central leader of the Tehreek-e-Bedari Ummat Mustafa), Allama Maqsood Ali Domki, Allama Kazim Behjati, and other figures.

In their remarks, the speakers stated that martyrs are the capital of nations and the guarantors of the Ummah's survival. They said that the martyred Leader, with his pure blood, drew a clear line between truth and falsehood and showed the Islamic Ummah the path of dignity, honor, independence, and resistance. They also emphasized that the sacrifices of martyrs do not belong to any specific group or sect but are the shared capital of the entire Islamic Ummah.

Allama Muhammad Amin Shahidi expressed in his speech that keeping the memory of martyrs alive is, in truth, a renewal of the pledge with the thought of resistance and steadfastness. He added that hegemonic powers try to create division among Muslims, but the Islamic Ummah, inspired by the path of the martyrs, will remain united and awakened.

Syed Nasir Abbas Shirazi said, "The struggle of the martyred Leader was based on the teachings of the Holy Qur'an, and with divine victory and 'Sijil,' he was able to defeat the elephants of the Abraha of our time."

Brother Muhammad Taqi stated, "The grand gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan is a renewal of the pledge with the martyred Leader." He also condemned the Quetta terrorist incident and the tragic martyrdom of innocent people, calling for practical and serious measures to ensure public security.

Allama Syed Hashim Mousavi said, "The martyred Leader is the adornment of the forehead of the Islamic Ummah." He added that the blood of martyrs has thwarted the plots of the enemies of Islam, and today, resistance movements draw inspiration and strength from the thoughts and ideals of the martyrs.

Allama Maqsood Ali Domki expressed in his speech, "The great Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Khomeini (r.a.), chose the path of 'Qiyam lillah' (rising for God), and today his movement has become a global and revolutionary movement." He added that the thoughts of the martyred Leader are like a light illuminating the nations of the world, and the people of faith, with the power of faith, have stood against the enemy's armies and caused the United States and Israel to face defeat and humiliation.

Allama Kazim Behjati said, "The martyred Leader is a model for the Islamic Ummah." He added that personalities such as Martyr Abdul Ali Mazari, Grand Ayatollah Mohaqeq Kabali, and Grand Ayatollah Ishaq Fayyaz are the pride of the Hazara community. He emphasized that acquainting the younger generation with the conduct, personality, and sacrifices of the martyred Leader is a fundamental necessity of the present time.

At the conclusion of this conference, a special prayer was offered for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs of the Islamic Ummah, the martyrs of Pakistan, and the Martyr of the Ummah, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei, as well as for the security and health of Pakistan, the unity of the Islamic Ummah, and the destruction of terrorism.

**************

End/ 345E