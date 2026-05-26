The book "This Is Shia Islam" has been translated into French and published by ABWA

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): This book is an explanation of Shia beliefs and a critique of some opposing views and accusations against Shia Islam. In the first step, the author refers to the formation of the reality of Shiism during the time of the Prophet (p.b.u.h) and reflects and critiques some dissenting opinions.

He describes the caliphate of Imam Ali (a.s.) as confirmed by the Messenger of God (p.b.u.h) and the event of Saqifah as a great sedition within the body of political Islam, opposed by many prominent companions.

The author then elaborates on the main principles of Shia thought and belief. In his view, considering all companions as equals has no place in the Shia intellectual structure. Political methods, educational and ethical principles, jurisprudential and ijtihadi perspectives, and the main doctrinal frameworks are among the axes the author has chosen to introduce Shiism. The final section is dedicated to answering some accusations leveled against Shia Islam.

The book "This Is Shia Islam" has been translated into French by Muntou Beto Ibrahim and published in medium octavo size.

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