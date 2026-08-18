Muslim Youth Dies After Attack by Hindu Extremists in Uttar Pradesh; Five Arrested

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The incident took place near the Brijghat Toll Plaza. Azeem was driving a mini truck to his workplace in the National Capital Region when, near Shiva Dhaba, his vehicle collided with a parked three-wheeler. Following the accident, he was allegedly attacked by Hindu extremists who were travelling toward Brijghat as part of the Kanwar Yatra.

Azeem suffered severe injuries in the assault and fell into a coma. He was initially admitted to a hospital in Garhmukteshwar and, as his condition deteriorated, was transferred to hospitals in Meerut and later Delhi. He died on August 4.

Police have arrested five people in connection with the attack: Manish Sisodiya, Shivam, Lokesh, Ankit, and Daksh. According to police, the wooden stick allegedly used in the assault was recovered from the accused.

Azeem’s father, Intezar, named the first four men in his complaint, while Daksh was identified during the police investigation.

Azeem’s death has left his family in a difficult situation. He is survived by his wife and infant son, while his father has been bedridden due to illness for more than a year.

The incident occurred after a road accident escalated into violence against a Muslim civilian. Azeem’s death has once again raised concerns over mob violence and the safety of religious minorities in India.

Two separate cases were registered following the incident. The first was filed by Azeem’s father against Farman, the three-wheeler driver, and the men accused of assaulting Azeem. The second was filed by Farman’s father against Azeem in connection with the road accident.

Farman, 19, was seriously injured in the collision and remains under treatment. Police allege that Azeem negligently rammed his mini truck into the three-wheeler.

However, while the circumstances and responsibility surrounding the road accident remain under investigation, a separate aspect of the case concerns the assault on Azeem that followed the collision and ultimately resulted in his death. Police have so far arrested five people in connection with the attack.