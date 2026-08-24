Seminary Student Assaulted and Forced to Drink Alcohol in UP, India

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A seminary student was allegedly assaulted, abused for his religious identity, and forced to consume alcohol by a group of inebriated youths on a moving train in western Uttar Pradesh on Saturday night.

The victim has been identified as Mohammad Muntazir, son of Qaim, a resident of Deoli Kheda village under Sardhana area of Meerut. He is currently studying at Darul Uloom Deoband in Saharanpur district.

According to the written complaint filed at Khatauli police station, the incident took place on a Meerut Cantt to Deoband passenger train.

Muntazir boarded the train at Meerut Cantt on Saturday evening. He said 10-12 young men were already present in the coach and were openly consuming alcohol inside the coach, which is a punishable offence under Section 145 of the Indian Railways Act, 1989.

Police said that, as per the complaint, when the train was running between Daurala and Sakauti stations, the youths started misbehaving with Muntazir after identifying him by his traditional attire and beard.

The complaint alleges that the inebriated youths grabbed his beard and hurled communal slurs. “They tried to forcibly make me drink alcohol. When I resisted, they thrashed me,” he said.

When the victim tried to move to another coach for safety, the youths stopped him and snatched his bag. Two of the accused then dragged him towards the window of the moving train and attempted to throw him out.

Muntazir raised an alarm, after which other passengers in the compartment intervened and rescued him. The accused deboarded the train at Sakauti station, threatening him with dire consequences before fleeing.

The victim got down at the next stop, Khatauli station in Muzaffarnagar district, and informed the Government Railway Police (GRP) and local police.

Khatauli Police Inspector Dinesh Baghel confirmed that a complaint has been received and a preliminary inquiry suggests the incident occurred in the Sakauti area under Khatauli circle.

“The student’s complaint has been taken. We are verifying the facts, checking CCTV footage from Sakauti and Khatauli stations, and trying to identify the accused. Action will be taken based on the investigation,” Baghel said.

No arrests had been made till the time of filing this report. Police said a case is being registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful confinement, theft, and criminal intimidation, along with provisions of the Railways Act for alcohol consumption on railway premises. The motive and identities of the attackers are yet to be ascertained.

The victim pointed out a serious security lapse – there was no GRP or RPF escort party present in the coach despite it being an evening train with heavy rush. The train had many passengers, yet the accused were allegedly drinking openly.

The incident has raised fresh concerns about the safety of madrasa students travelling on the Meerut-Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur route. Darul Uloom Deoband officials have in the past flagged similar attacks on Deoband students.

In the past, students of the seminary have reported harassment while travelling in identifiable religious attire, prompting the seminary administration to advise students to be cautious during train journeys.

After news of the assault spread, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) district president Imran Qasmi reached Khatauli station with his supporters and demanded swift arrest of the accused and enhanced security in trains.

The police have said they have alerted the GRP Muzaffarnagar unit to increase patrolling.