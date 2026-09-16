IRGC Commander Condemns Assassination of Sunni Cleric Molavi Yousef Gorgij

ABNA24 - The chief commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) says that the assassination of a Sunni prayers leader named Molavi Yousef Gorgij in southern province of Sistan and Baluchestan is clear evidence of failure

In a message released on Wednesday, IRGC Chief Commander Major General Ahmad Vahidi condoled the martyrdom of Molavi Yousef Gorgij to his esteemed family, honorable and noble people of Sistan and Baluchestan province.

The cowardly assassination of the scholar and insightful mujahid, Molavi Yousef Gorgij, by mercenary terrorists is clear evidence of the desperation of the United States and the Zionist regime, and an obvious sign of their defeat in the face of honorable people of Sistan and Baluchestan province, General Vahidi underlined.

A Sunni Prayers Leader Molavi Yousef Gorgij was assassinated by unidentified gunmen earlier on Tuesday. The attack was carried out outside the cleric’s home.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) condemned the assassination, blaming “Zionist-American separatist groups” for the deadly attack.



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