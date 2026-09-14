Iran Calls on UN to Protect Lebanese Civilians and Pursue Israeli War Crimes

ABNA24 - Iran’s High Council for Human Rights has called on the United Nations to take immediate steps to protect Lebanese civilians, document Israeli violations, and pursue legal action over crimes committed during Israel’s continued attacks on Lebanon.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the rights body said the ongoing Israeli military attacks have recently killed and wounded dozens of civilians, including women and children. It criticized the international community’s failure to take effective action to prevent further civilian casualties.

It went on to say that the attacks on civilians violated basic rights, including the right to life, security and human dignity, as well as key principles of international humanitarian law, including the distinction between military and civilian targets and proportionality in armed conflicts.

The human rights body also warned against “double standards” in the international response to human rights violations, arguing that the protection afforded to civilians should not depend on their nationality, location or political circumstances.

It further said that inaction by some international human rights bodies and the failure of the UN Security Council to take effective measures had weakened the principle of international accountability and could encourage further violations.

Iran’s top rights body called on the UN Human Rights Council, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and other international mechanisms to take immediate steps to protect Lebanese civilians, document violations and pursue legal action over crimes committed during the attacks.

The statement came as Israeli forces carried out a new series of airstrikes and artillery attacks in southern Lebanon on Sunday.

According to Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency, Israeli warplanes struck the Ali al-Taher forest near Nabatieh al-Fawqa before launching another strike on the town less than 15 minutes later..

Israeli aircraft also carried out three strikes on Kfar Tebnit, while another airstrike targeted the vicinity of al-Dabsha hill near Nabatieh al-Fawqa. The area of Zawtar al-Sharqiyah was also hit by Israeli artillery fire.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or the extent of damage from the latest strikes.

The attacks came despite a US-sponsored framework agreement between the Beirut government and the Tel Aviv regime that was signed on June 26.

Israeli assaults in Lebanon have killed nearly 4,400 individuals and left 12,500 others injured since March 2, as reported by the official Lebanese figures.

Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, including territory held for decades and others seized during recent wars and military offensives.



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