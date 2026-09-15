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Israeli forces set fire to residential homes in Al-Tiri, southern Lebanon

15 September 2026 - 07:07
News ID: 1865768
Source: IRNA
Israeli forces set fire to residential homes in Al-Tiri, southern Lebanon

The Israeli regime's army set fire to residential homes in the town of Al-Tiri, in the Bint Jbeil district of southern Lebanon.

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli regime's army set fire to residential homes in the town of Al-Tiri, in the Bint Jbeil district of southern Lebanon.

According to Lebanese media reports, in a criminal act, the Zionist forces blew up parts of the town of Majdal Zoun and set fire to a number of residential homes in the town of Al-Tiri, located in the Bint Jbeil district of southern Lebanon.

The National News Agency of Lebanon also reported low-altitude flights by Israeli reconnaissance and combat drones over the capital, Beirut.

These developments on the ground coincided with a visit by Lebanese Army Commander Joseph Aoun to the city of Nabatieh in the country's south.

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