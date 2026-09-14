American-Zionist Plan Seeks to Re-Divide Region, Weaken Nations

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah al-Moussawi, the Baghdad Friday Prayer Leader and prominent professor at the Najaf Seminary, said in his Friday prayer political sermon, "The term 'Middle East' is a Western and American designation for this region, and the repetition of the 'new Middle East' issue indicates a plan to re-divide the region and redraw its political and geographical map. This process began after the region was partitioned by colonial powers after World War I, and then continued with the transfer of influence from Britain and France to America."

He added, "The victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran led to the formation of Islamic awakening in the region, both among Shias and Sunnis, and strengthened the role of nations in confronting colonial plans. In contrast, the American-Zionist plan seeks to return the region to a stage where foreign-dependent governments dominate decision-making and the will of nations is marginalized."

The Baghdad Friday Prayer Leader said, "Targeting Shias and religious authorities is also related to the fact that the religious authority is one of the fundamental pillars of the social structure of the Shia community."

He added, "Colonial powers know that these communities do not accept foreign domination."

Threats to Assassinate Iraqi Religious Authorities and Scholars

Ayatollah al-Moussawi, referring to threats to assassinate some Iraqi religious authorities and scholars, said, "The operations of killing and destruction in Gaza, Iraq, Yemen, Syria, and Lebanon are also aimed at creating terror among nations and forcing them to accept the will of America and the Zionist regime."

Regarding the resistance axis, he stated, "The confrontation in Lebanon, Yemen, and Iran continues, and targeting resistance leaders, including Sayed Hassan Nasrallah, has not been able to end the resistance; rather, field developments show the continuation of the resistance's ability to confront and engage."

The Baghdad Friday Prayer Leader also, referring to some claims by the Zionist regime about military victories, said, "What this regime presents in the media as victory is in some cases nothing but an attempt to cover up its losses."

In another part of his remarks, he referred to recent developments in Iran and said, "Recent military developments showed that the Islamic Republic of Iran still possesses deterrent capability."

Ayatollah al-Moussawi, at the same time, criticized Western countries' return to Iran's nuclear file and attempts to raise this file again in the Security Council, describing it as a helpless trick.

The Baghdad Friday Prayer Leader also warned about Iraq, saying the country is facing a political and military battle; a battle that militarily seeks to weaken the Popular Mobilization Forces and eliminate Iraq's elements of power, and politically seeks to force Baghdad to follow America's decisions.

He called for the withdrawal of American forces from Iraq and the formation of an independent Iraqi military force capable of defending the country and its sovereignty without relying on foreign forces.

Ayatollah Sayed Yassin al-Moussawi concluded by emphasizing the necessity of respecting the will of the Iraqi people and preserving the independence of national decision-making, and warned officials against ignoring the voice of their people.

He emphasized, "A day will come when the people will hold officials accountable for their political choices and decisions."

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