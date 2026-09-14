Nigerian Cleric: Today, Time of Hope, Dignity, Waiting for Victory

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Sanusi Abdulqadir, the representative of the followers of the Islamic Movement in the city of Kano, Nigeria, in remarks at the Fagge Mosque, examined the current state of the world, the conditions of Muslims, and the responsibility of followers of the school of Islam in the face of the developments of the time.

Addressing Muslims and especially the students and followers of Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky (may God protect him), he stated that today is the time of hope, dignity, and waiting for victory, and those who think about the realization and governance of the divine religion must step onto the path of truth and Islamic ideals with all their strength.

Sheikh Sanusi Abdulqadir also, referring to the claims of the power of America and the Zionist regime, emphasized, "The extensive propaganda of the power of America and the Zionist regime and their superiority cannot hide the existing realities, and many of their facts and weaknesses have become clear to the world."

He noted, "World developments show that conditions do not always remain constant, and every time has its own specific conditions and requirements; therefore, believers must fulfill their responsibility at the appropriate time with awareness, patience, and perseverance."

After the conclusion of this religious scholar's remarks, those present at the ceremony recited special prayers for the victory of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Yemeni nation, and expressed support and appreciation for the steadfastness and resistance of the people of this country against America and Saudi Arabia.

In continuation of this ceremony, prayers were also offered for Allamah Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky (may God protect him) and all followers of the Islamic Movement, and those present asked God Almighty for their victory, success, and honor.

This program was held within the framework of the Tazkirah and Friday programs at the Fagge Mosque in Kano city.

**************

End/ 345E