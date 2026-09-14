Guardian: Islamophobia in America Become Political Tool in Election Season

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Mustafa Bayoumi, a Guardian columnist, in an op-ed referring to the passage of 25 years since the September 11 attacks, wrote that Islamophobia remains rooted in American politics, but contrary to popular belief, its intensification is more closely linked to election cycles than to the occurrence of terrorist attacks.

The Legacy of September 11; Fear and Suppression of Muslims

Bayoumi recalled that American Muslims faced an intense wave of violence and hatred immediately after the September 11 attacks, with at least three people losing their lives in the initial attacks. At the same time, the federal government launched widespread suppression against Muslim immigrants, which legal experts compared to the so-called "Palmer Raids" of the 1920s.

Ignorance about Islam also persists alongside general fear. Despite efforts to introduce Islam to American society, including an episode of Oprah Winfrey's show dedicated to "Islam 101" in October 2001 and the Quran reaching the New York Times bestseller list, misconceptions about Muslims have persisted.

Islamophobia Peaks in Election Season

Citing research conducted on Islamophobia in America, the author wrote that anti-Islamic waves do not necessarily intensify after terrorist attacks, but usually increase around elections. Findings from the New America Foundation and a number of researchers also show that political messages and crisis-related rhetoric can significantly influence American society's attitudes toward Muslims.

From this perspective, Islamophobia should be seen not merely as an irrational fear of a religious group, but as a phenomenon increasingly exploited as a tool in American politics, an issue that has once again come to the fore as the US midterm elections approach and anti-Islamic rhetoric by some politicians increases.

Political Attacks on Muslims and Islamic Organizations

Bayoumi cited as examples statements by Laura Loomer, a far-right activist and close associate of Donald Trump, Nancy Mace, a South Carolina representative, Randy Fine, a Florida representative, Tommy Tuberville, a Republican senator, and JD Vance, the US Vice President, who have at various times made remarks against Muslims or Muslim politicians.

He also described Texas as an example of the intensification of this rhetoric, where state politicians have repeatedly proposed measures against Muslims, including proposals to ban Sharia courts that essentially do not exist in Texas. Bayoumi also pointed to Texas Governor Greg Abbott's action declaring the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) a "foreign terrorist organization," an action the author deemed baseless and referred to the Knight First Amendment Institute's warning about the targeting of civil groups and political opponents.

From 'Sharia Creep' to 'Authoritarian Creep'

The Guardian columnist goes on to argue that attacks against Muslims do not necessarily remain limited to Muslims. According to him, the American Muslim community over the past 25 years has experienced warrantless surveillance, politicized immigration policies, the Muslim ban, and the silencing of dissenting voices, including in support of Palestine.

Bayoumi warns that the same tools first used against Muslims can be used against other groups in later stages. In this context, against Republican politicians' claims about "Sharia creep," he speaks of what he calls "authoritarian creep" in America.

The Growing Presence of Muslims in American Politics

However, the Guardian emphasizes that American Muslims have not been passive in the face of these pressures, and their political presence has increased more than ever. According to a recent study cited in the report, 255 Muslims now serve in elected positions across America, including 11 mayors, 18 judges, and four members of the US House of Representatives; more than 43 percent of these individuals are also women.

The op-ed identifies Zohran Mamdani and Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed as among the most prominent American Muslim politicians and writes that what distinguishes them is not only their communication skills but their focus on policies that can improve the lives of ordinary people.

The Guardian refers to El-Sayed's plans for universal access to healthcare and clean water, eliminating medical debt, and combating corporate money's influence in politics, and regarding Mamdani, it mentions the implementation of a pilot program for public funding of care for two-year-olds, halting rent increases in some rent-controlled units, and a program for childcare at city recreational centers to help parents.

In conclusion, the Guardian columnist writes that over the past 25 years, various political forces have repeatedly used fear and ignorance to claim that Muslims have no place in America and intend to take over the country; but American Muslims now have a greater political presence than ever, and their efforts to defend their rights will ultimately lead to the defense of public rights and the strengthening of democracy for all citizens.

**************

End/ 345E