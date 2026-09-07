Iran's Intelligence Ministry: 3 Operational Cells of Takfiri Terrorist Group Destroyed

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Ministry of Intelligence stated in a statement, "It is hereby informed to the esteemed citizens that, through divine grace, the anonymous soldiers of Imam Mahdi (a.s.) [referring to intelligence operatives] in the General Directorate of Intelligence of Sistan and Baluchestan, based on intelligence monitoring and public reports, succeeded in destroying 3 organized and operational terrorist-Takfiri cells affiliated with the American-Zionist enemy upon their entry into the country and before any sabotage or terrorist acts. Three terrorists were killed in clashes with security forces, and 9 imported terrorists were arrested."

Part of the statement reads, "The captured mercenaries, who had undergone military, bombing, and assassination training abroad and were secretly entering the country, intended to undermine peace and public security in the southern districts of the province by creating insecurity. Significant quantities of weapons and military ammunition were discovered and seized from the arrested terrorists."

According to the statement, "Furthermore, in the continuation of the continuous and targeted intelligence operations against criminal networks, the anonymous soldiers of Imam al-Mahdi (a.s.) succeeded in discovering and seizing a warehouse of light and medium weapons that had been secretly and illegally brought into the country."

Another part of the statement added, "Finally, while once again thanking the ever-present people for providing public reports, it is requested that any suspicious cases be reported as soon as possible to the Intelligence Ministry's news headquarters (113) or the official portals of this ministry on the messaging apps Eitaa, Bale, Rubika, and Soroush Plus at the address @vaja113 (with a blue checkmark)."

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