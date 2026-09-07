Bahraini Dissidents: Trial of Shia Scholars, Trial of Shia Existence

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In a statement, opposition groups in Bahrain announced that the trial process of the scholars is part of a "targeted approach" by the authorities to exert pressure and suppress, and that these actions have reached an unprecedented level following the imposed war against the Islamic Republic of Iran, and constitute a threat to the original existence of the Bahraini people, their identity, and their sanctities.

The statement reads: "The trial of prominent Bahraini scholars is an open war against justice, belief, and the people. The more the authorities proceed with what has been called a 'show trial' and issue oppressive rulings, the heavier their responsibility will become, and they must accept all the consequences arising from these actions."

The sectarian atmosphere and provocative statements made simultaneously with the trial sessions of the scholars have been strongly condemned. Opposition groups in Bahrain emphasized that the atmosphere created with the support of the authorities, in both form and content, constitutes a trial of "Shia existence" in Bahrain, and called on all relevant parties to heed the consequences of moving down this dangerous path, which, according to them, will threaten the country's security and stability.

The statement emphasized that Bahrain's scholars will remain symbols of honor and dignity, and are "supporters of religion and the pride of the homeland." Oppression and imprisonment cannot diminish their status or their record and achievements. Opposition groups also declared to Bahraini authorities that efforts to separate the people from their scholars and symbols will fail, and the people will continue to take pride in these religious figures.

Opposition groups in Bahrain announced that the people's movement will continue until the achievement of their legitimate political goals of freedom and justice, and added, "No matter how much terrorism and siege by the government intensify, no matter how much challenges increase in the region, and no matter how much the aggressor forces unite against us, our people will not kneel, will not surrender, and will not retreat."

The statement further added that the flag of the Bahraini people will remain raised with a stronger will and an indomitable spirit, and the passage of time will prove the failure of all options based on repression, persecution, and foreign dependence.

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