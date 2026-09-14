Haaretz: All of Israel's Confrontation Fronts Remain Open; Netanyahu in Strategic Deadlock

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Amos Harel, a military analyst for Haaretz, in an article examining the dimensions of the Zionist regime's prolonged war and Benjamin Netanyahu's policies, warned that the continuation of the war has not only failed to reduce the regime's security and military problems, but has also expanded the scope of the army's missions, increased pressure on reserve forces, and imposed heavy economic costs.

Harel believes that Netanyahu, by maintaining a state of war and emergency, has effectively turned the endless war from a political weakness into a tool for preserving his position.

Amos Harel, noting that the current war is considered the longest war in the history of the Zionist regime, wrote that this war has come into conflict with the principles that David Ben-Gurion outlined in the regime's security doctrine.

According to him, Netanyahu continues to speak of "victory" while in recent months, even the concept of "absolute victory" has become more muted in his rhetoric.

Harel also claimed that Netanyahu is using the continuation of the war to maintain a state of emergency in the occupied territories, reduce public focus on the factors leading to the October 7 operation, and shift responsibility for security failures to army and Shin Bet commanders.

Harel added that the possibility of Netanyahu intentionally prolonging the war to preserve his political position was raised as early as November 2023, a matter that faced strong denial at the time.

According to this analyst, pressure from Joe Biden and then Donald Trump to reach a deal on prisoners and end the Gaza war also failed to stop this process. He also recalled internal disagreements over how to continue the war and wrote that some political and military figures, including Benny Gantz and Gadi Eizenkot, emphasized the need to end the Gaza war more quickly and focus on the Lebanon front.

In another part of this article, the expansion of areas under the control of the Zionist regime's army on several fronts was addressed.

According to Harel's claim, the regime's army now controls 1,220 square kilometers more than on the night before October 7, 2023; areas located on three fronts: Lebanon, Syria, and the Gaza Strip. Also, 26 new settlements are set to be established in the West Bank this year, and so far 95 settlement outposts and 42 farms have been established in this area.

Over the past two years, 63 military bases have also been established outside the borders of the Zionist regime, most of them in the Gaza Strip.

This military analyst also reported a significant increase in pressure on army and reserve forces, writing that the volume of forces assigned to defend the borders and controlled areas has increased by about 300 percent compared to the conditions before the October 7 operation.

According to him, this situation has caused reserve forces to serve about 100 days annually, and military forces to be almost continuously engaged in operational activities, an issue that has deprived the army of sufficient opportunity for training and rebuilding military capability.

Meanwhile, the Zionist regime has so far spent about 420 billion shekels on the war, and the possibility of halting annual US security aid after two years has become another concern for Tel Aviv.

Harel concluded by referring to assessments raised in the Zionist regime's army headquarters, writing that despite the complex conditions, the time has come to begin political measures to reduce the scope of the fronts in which the army is entangled.

However, in his view, Netanyahu is not particularly prepared for such an action at least until the elections at the end of October.

This analyst also, referring to regional and international developments, spoke of Donald Trump's shift in focus toward other fronts, conditions that could affect the future of the war and the level of American support for Tel Aviv's warmongering policies.

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