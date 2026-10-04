US Democrats Intensify Criticism of Trump’s Iran War, Call for End to Funding

ABNA24 - A number of Democratic members of the US Senate and House of Representatives have increased their criticism of Donald Trump's aggressive war against Iran and its negative economic effects on Americans, and have called for cutting off funding for this war and ending it.

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut wrote in a message on the social media platform X: The cost of America's disastrous and mismanaged war against Iran is staggering. You see this clearly in the price of gasoline, but the rise in the price of diesel, which has roughly doubled since the start of the war, drives up the cost of everything.

Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, referring to reports about the deployment of a third aircraft carrier and about 10,000 additional troops to West Asia, said: Trump, who continues to hide the casualty figures of military forces, is now deploying 10,000 more troops to his illegal and war of choice in Iran.

He added: When Trump says he intends to resume his war next month, believe him. Congress must cut off its funding.

On the other hand, Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts wrote on X: Trump's war against Iran has even made buying a home more expensive.

She recalled: Senate Republicans have voted 14 times to continue Trump's war with Iran. They could lower prices by ending Trump's war against Iran, but they will not do so.

Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic minority leader in the US House of Representatives from New York, also wrote on X: Inflation in America has risen, job creation figures have declined, and that reckless and self-chosen war against Iran has been a disaster.

He emphasized: Republicans have driven the economy to ruin. We continue to fight for an America with affordable costs.

Meanwhile, Democratic US Representative James Walkinshaw of Virginia, stating that "Pete Hegseth is a culture warrior, not a secretary of war," announced on X: He calls journalists traitors and humiliates military forces he does not like.

Walkinshaw added: Meanwhile, hundreds of American forces are being killed and wounded in the Iran war that Hegseth is losing. It is time for him to be impeached.

On the other hand, Democratic US Representative Jim McGovern of Massachusetts said: Donald Trump's name will not even be placed on a restroom at the "Kennedy Center."

Referring to the country's midterm elections in November on X, he wrote: When Democrats retake control of Congress, we will end his show-off projects funded by taxpayers' money, we will stop his reckless and war of choice in Iran, we will fight corruption, and we will fight for an America with affordable costs.



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