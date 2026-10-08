Growing Concerns Over Discriminatory Opposition to Mosques in United States

AhlulBayt News Agency: According to a report, while city planning authorities often make provisions for parking facilities at churches, synagogues and other houses of worship, Muslim communities seeking parking for mosques have faced significantly greater resistance, particularly in California.

The experience of the Islamic Association of Santa Barbara illustrates some of these challenges. The association inaugurated its new mosque in 2019, nearly 19 years after purchasing the property. Around a decade of that period was spent navigating the municipal approval process.

The construction and permitting process was delayed through 16 public hearings and meetings, during which residents of the city of Goleta, including local Muslims, raised a number of concerns. One of the major issues was parking for people attending prayers, as the city administration had not approved the construction of a parking facility for the mosque.

Concerns about parking at a religious facility that attracts large numbers of visitors can, in general, be considered legitimate. However, researchers in urban planning and architecture at the University of California, Santa Cruz, and UCLA have found that Muslim communities seeking to establish new mosques face disproportionately greater opposition over parking-related issues.

The researchers described the pattern as an indication of prejudice against Muslim communities.

Their study, published in a leading urban planning journal of the American Planning Association, found that proposals for new mosques were between 16 and 18 percent more likely to face opposition than proposals for nearby new church buildings. According to the researchers, the difference was substantially greater than what would be expected by chance alone.

Mark Fathi Massoud, a professor of political and legal studies at the University of California, Santa Cruz, and the study's lead author, said that fear of the growing presence and influence of religion and religious minorities exists in many parts of the United States, despite the country's emphasis on religious freedom.

He said that when concerns about inadequate parking for Muslims are considered alongside broader disputes involving religion, they can contribute to a form of underlying discrimination within society.

The findings have raised broader questions about equal treatment of religious communities in local planning processes and whether seemingly routine issues such as parking requirements can, in some cases, become a source of disproportionate obstacles for Muslim communities seeking to establish places of worship.