Iran-Iraq Ties Transcend Borders, Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada Representative Says

ABNA24 -Hassan al-Abadi, the cultural representative of Iraq's Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada in the Islamic Republic of Iran, stressed the continuation of Iran-Iraq cooperation and the role of solidarity among regional nations in supporting the Resistance Front during a meeting with the Director-General of Foreign Nationals and Immigrants Affairs at the Qom Governorate.

Referring to the bonds between Iran and Iraq, he stated: "We support the Islamic Republic of Iran with heart and soul, and we believe Iran and Iraq share a deep and unbreakable bond."

The cultural representative of Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada, noting the cooperation that has formed among nations and various groups in the region, added: "In the 12-day war, from the very first day, coordination and support for the Islamic Republic of Iran was placed on the agenda, and during the 40-day war, Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada was among the groups that played a role in supporting the security forces and various institutions of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Al-Abadi continued: "During this period, support was provided to various forces including the IRGC, police, army, and other security bodies, and some needed equipment and facilities were also supplied."

The cultural representative of Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada, referring to support for the families of martyrs, said: "Supporting the families of martyrs was among other measures taken, and Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada sent the first delegation of martyrs' families to Iraq."

He also noted support for relief groups during wartime incidents: "Groups that worked to recover the bodies of martyrs were also supported with equipment and facilities, and in cases where relief groups could not recover bodies from under the rubble, Iraqi groups cooperated in this regard with the coordination of Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada."

Al-Abadi, stating that part of the support was carried out through coordination with relevant headquarters in Iran, said: "These measures are documented, and relevant officials in Tehran and Qom are aware of this cooperation."

He emphasized: "Our main goal was to support the resistance fronts and, more importantly, to back the security forces, and we stand with the Islamic Republic of Iran with all our strength."

The cultural representative of Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada, referring to Iran-Iraq relations, noted: "We believe Iran and Iraq are one nation with a deep bond, and it was the enemies who created distance between the two nations."

Al-Abadi, in conclusion, expressed gratitude for the Islamic Republic of Iran's support for Iraqi resistance groups: "Were it not for the assistance and support of Iran and other resistance groups in various countries, today's conditions could have been different. This support and solidarity have strengthened the Resistance Front."

He also emphasized the continuation of interactions between Iran and Iraq, saying: "God willing, these cooperations will continue, and we can move together toward the goals and ideals we believe in."

Solidarity Among Regional Nations Has Shown Its Blessings in Strengthening the Resistance Front

At the beginning of the meeting, Davoud Mandani, Director-General of Foreign Nationals and Immigrants Affairs at the Qom Governorate, emphasized strengthening interaction with immigrant communities and utilizing their capacities to develop solidarity among regional nations.

Referring to the existing capacities among immigrant communities, he stated: "Our approach in the field of immigrants is to ensure interactions exist at the highest level and to use all capacities that exist in the Iraqi, Afghan, and other communities."

Mandani added: "In recent years, good relations have formed among regional nations, and the connections that have emerged at the level of the Resistance Front from Iran to Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Afghanistan, and other countries are valuable, and the blessings of this solidarity are showing themselves today."

The Director-General of Foreign Nationals and Immigrants Affairs at the Qom Governorate, referring to regional conditions, said: "In critical conditions, while the arrogant powers and colonialists seek to strike, it is this resistance, unity, and solidarity that has enabled us to stand firm."

He stressed: "Today we see that Europe, America itself, and in other words, a large part of the world has become embroiled in this issue, and this is thanks to the same unity and solidarity that exists in the Resistance Front."

Mandani, emphasizing the need to strengthen this solidarity, noted: "We, for our part and to the extent of our ability, try to take measures that increase this unity, and we hope that God will continue to bless it as He has so far."

Addressing the cultural representative of Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada, he said: "We stand with you, and if there is any service we can provide so that you can operate more freely in this field, we are at your service, and this is an honor for us."

The Director-General of Foreign Nationals and Immigrants Affairs at the Qom Governorate, in continuation, expressed gratitude for the support of Iraqi resistance groups: "On behalf of the government and people of Iran, I thank you as Iraqi mujahideen and Iraqi brothers for all your efforts and support."

Mandani added: "Certainly, were it not for the assistance and support of you and friends from other resistance groups in other countries, perhaps today's conditions would have been different. These assists, solidarity, and support have caused God to bless this jihad."

Emphasizing the continuation of this path, he said: "God willing, this cooperation will be ongoing, and we can spread the ideals of the Islamic Revolution first throughout the region and then across the world."

Also discussed at this meeting was the opening of a Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada office in Qom, and Mandani, while welcoming the matter, announced his readiness to attend the opening ceremony.



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