IRGC spokesperson: War with Iran or with American people?

AhlulBayt News Agency: The spokesperson for the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has underscored the high costs of deploying new US forces, questioning whether the US government is waging war on Iran or on the American people.

In a post on his X account on Sunday, Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi wrote, “Staggering costs for deploying a new group to the battlefield, coinciding with the surge in prices in America and a new drawdown from oil reserves, so is the US war with Iran or with the American people?”

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