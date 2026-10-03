Photos: Commemoration ceremony for second anniversary of resistance front's commanders held in Tehran
AhlulBayt News Agency: The commemoration ceremony for the second anniversary of the martyred commanders of the resistance front was held on Thursday evening (October 1, 2026) with the presence of Brigadier General Esmaeil Qa'ani, commander of the IRGC Quds Force, and a group of martyrs' families at the Milad Tower Conference Center.
3 October 2026 - 11:38
News ID: 1872924
Source: Abna24
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