Sayyed Nasrallah Embodied Quranic Description ‘Stern against Disbelievers, Merciful among Themselves’

AhlulBayt News Agency: The daughter of former Hezbollah secretary general Sayed Hassan Nasrallah spoke about her father on the second anniversary of his martyrdom.

Highlighting her father’s character and way of life, Zeynab Nasrallah said, “We grew up in the school of Sayed Hassan Nasrallah. He was not merely a political leader, but a father to all people—especially the families of martyrs and the people of southern Lebanon.”

She made the remarks in an interview with the Al-Kawthar Global Network’s program Qadiyat Sakhina.

She noted that the loss of Sayed Hassan Nasrallah weighs doubly heavy on his family.

“Like everyone else, we are grieving his loss; yet, beyond that, we have lost a father and the pillar of our family. Nevertheless, from the very first moment, we were certain the news was true, because we knew both the Resistance and Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah to be truthful.”

Referring to her father’s constant counsel, she said, “Sayed never made a distinction between his family and the public. He offered the same advice to everyone: showing consideration for the people, upholding sanctity and respect, and standing firm on principles were his most important recommendations.”

Emphasizing that “this grief and sorrow will not divert us from the path of resistance,” she added, “Today, we have gathered under the slogan ‘We Stand by the Covenant’—a pledge made to Nasrallah that will endure through the blood of martyrs and our steadfast commitment to the ideals of the resistance until our very last breath.”

Referring to the crimes of the Zionist regime and the pager blast incident, Zeynab Nasrallah stated, “(Nasrallah) suffered greatly during that event, yet it never weakened him; rather, it gave him greater strength and motivation. He embodied the Quranic description: ‘stern against the disbelievers, merciful among themselves’—unyielding toward enemies, yet overflowing with love and compassion for the people and the mujahideen.”

Addressing the current situation in Lebanon and the region, she said, “Today, more than ever, we need stability and unity. As Sayed Hassan Nasrallah always said, we must transform threats into opportunities. Thanks to the resistance and the steadfastness of the people, we are on the right path, and ultimate victory belongs to the people of truth and the resistance.”

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