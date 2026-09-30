Yemeni Official: Martyr Nasrallah Present in Hearts of Yemeni Nation/ Thousands of Mujahideen Continue His Path

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Abdul-Ilah Hajar, the Vice-President of Yemen's Supreme Political Council, in an interview on the occasion of the second anniversary of the martyrdom of Sayed Hassan Nasrallah, said, "This anniversary comes in circumstances where he wished his martyrdom to be the fruit of his long path of jihad and struggle and the victories achieved by the resistance axis; victories in which he and the martyred Imam Sayed Ali Khamenei played a great role in realizing."

He added, "This path is built on faith in God and His Messenger, jihad in His path, and not fearing the blame of others."

The martyred leaders established a resistance that is based on power, faith, trust in God, and His assistance. These leaders achieved what they believed in and strived for, namely martyrdom in the path of God, and afterward great victories and clear conquest were achieved.

Hajar noted, "The current scene shows the weakness and defeat of the enemies of the resistance and the collapse of their image before the people of the world; whether in the eyes of their allies or in the eyes of other nations and countries. Many now consider this America and the Zionist regime to be the cause of the world's suffering and pain."

Regarding the position of Sayed Hassan Nasrallah among the Yemeni nation, he said, "His love was not limited to Lebanese or members of the resistance; rather, it extended to the nations of the Islamic ummah, foremost among them the Yemeni nation."

Hajar added, "I am one of the people of Yemen, and we feel that this man has a right over us. This position stems from his role in leading the ummah and aiding it, standing alongside the Arab nation and the Lebanese nation, and adhering to the cause of Jerusalem for which he fought until the moment of his martyrdom."

He added, "Sayed Nasrallah was the commander of the ummah and played a role in reviving jihad in the path of God and returning the cause of Jerusalem to its central position. His sacrifices and those of the martyrs who were martyred with him were not wasted but left a deep impact on the hearts of nations and generations."

Hajar emphasized, "The martyrdom of Sayed Hassan Nasrallah and other leaders and mujahideen did not end the path of resistance but led to the upbringing of a new generation that carries their thoughts and path. The martyrs did not leave behind just one person with his characteristics; rather, they established a new generation that includes thousands of mujahideen and, in faith, determination, and readiness to continue the confrontation, resembles Sayed Nasrallah."

Great Victories Lie Ahead

He expressed his view as follows, "The world in the future, at the hands of these mujahideen as well as the children of the Islamic ummah, will witness great victories."

He expressed hope that this path will lead to ending the "Israeli regime," which he described as a "cancer in the body of the Arab ummah."

Hajar also expressed confidence that the empire of oppression and aggression will end at the hands of the mujahideen and noted that this path is not limited to one front; rather, the mujahideen in Iran and Yemen participate in it alongside other resistance fronts.

Hajar concluded by emphasizing, "The anniversary of the martyrdom of Sayed Hassan Nasrallah is an occasion to recall the meanings of sacrifice and steadfastness and to renew commitment to the path he traversed. His jihadi legacy will remain present in the hearts of the ummah, and the generations that have grown with his path will continue the flag and strive to realize victories."

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