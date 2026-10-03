Photos: Conference of Martyrs of Resistance in Qom

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Conference of the Martyrs of Resistance, on the occasion of the second anniversary of the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, was held by the Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan, Qom branch, in the Ghadir Conference Hall of the city. The speakers at the conference were Nasser Abu Sharif, the representative of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement in Iran, and Hujjat ul-Islam Najaf Lakzaei, the Deputy for Research of the Islamic Propagation Office of the Qom Seminary.