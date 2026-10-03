Pakistan Opposition Leader Calls for Peaceful Protests and Political Dialogue

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Speaking about the country’s political situation, Abbas said a democratic government should not adopt authoritarian methods and should engage with citizens with respect and compassion.

He argued that Pakistan was facing serious difficulties, including security and economic problems and what he described as damage to the country’s judicial and other institutions.

Abbas also criticized the use of force to address political disputes, saying that security and stability could not be achieved through violence.

“We will adopt a political approach, organize a long march and support peaceful protests,” he said, according to the remarks cited in the report.

He also claimed that authorities had already blocked routes and placed obstacles on roads ahead of planned demonstrations, interpreting the measures as a sign of concern among the authorities.

Calls for Imran Khan’s Release

Abbas said former Prime Minister Imran Khan could play a central role in bringing Pakistan out of its current political crisis.

He argued that Khan could help bring together people from Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Balochistan.

“Pakistan must be placed in a stronger position, and the government must focus on its responsibility toward the people,” he said.

The senator also called for free and fair elections and said elected representatives should carry the concerns of citizens into parliament.

Abbas said his group was prepared to engage in dialogue over the country's political disputes and emphasized that any demonstrations it organized would remain peaceful.

He also alleged that efforts were being made to portray the protests negatively.

Appeal for Dialogue

In a strongly worded statement, Abbas emphasized his commitment to a nonviolent political approach, saying that even someone who came to attack them would be met with flowers rather than violence.

He rejected accusations of cowardice against his supporters, arguing that political courage should be measured by a movement's connection with the people rather than by the use of force.

Abbas concluded by calling on Pakistan's political forces to pursue dialogue and work toward improving the country's overall situation.