Home News Service Pictures Photos: Performing Friday Prayer by Allama Syed Jawad Naqvi at Bait-ul-Atiq Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan 3 October 2026 - 10:39 News ID: 1872974 Source: Abna24 related Pakistan Calls for Unrestricted Commercial Shipping Through Strait of Hormuz Pakistan Foreign Minister Offers Condolences to Iranian Counterpart Over Sister’s Death “Do Not Use the Holy Mosques to Fuel Sectarian Divisions,” Pakistani Scholar Jawad Naqvi Pakistan Opposition Leader Calls for Peaceful Protests and Political Dialogue
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