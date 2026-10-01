Hamid Karzai Condemns Recent Pakistani Airstrikes on Afghanistan

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In a statement posted on X on Thursday, Karzai said the Afghan people would remain united in defending their country against what he described as “foreign aggression.”

He called on Pakistan’s authorities to review what he characterized as hostile policies toward Afghanistan and urged Islamabad to engage with Kabul on the basis of good-neighborly relations and civilized interaction.

Karzai also called for an end to what he described as the promotion of extremism and efforts to create divisions, while criticizing the killing of Afghan women and children.

His remarks followed Pakistani airstrikes on areas in Kunar and Helmand early Thursday. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the strikes hit residential areas in Shultan district of Kunar and Garmsir district of Helmand, killing nine people, including women and children, and injuring 11 others. He said three homes were destroyed.

Pakistan, however, said the strikes targeted militant camps and hideouts. Its Information Ministry said the operations were based on intelligence and that 22 militants had been killed, along with weapons and ammunition destroyed. Pakistan said precautions had been taken to avoid civilian casualties.

The casualty claims from both sides have not been independently verified. The latest strikes come amid renewed tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, with Islamabad accusing Kabul of harboring armed groups responsible for attacks inside Pakistan, while the Afghan authorities deny the allegations.