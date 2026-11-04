Hamas Leader Meets Pakistani Opposition Senator Raja Nasir Abbas to Discuss Gaza Crisis

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sheikh Dr Marwan Mohammed Abu Ras, a senior Hamas leader, met with Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafari, leader of Pakistan’s opposition in the Senate and chairman of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), at Jamia Al-Wilayah in Islamabad to discuss the situation in Palestine and Gaza, Israeli military operations and the Palestinian struggle for their legitimate rights.

the meeting focused on the evolving regional and international situation, particularly the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and various aspects of the Palestinian struggle.

The participants also discussed the difficulties facing Palestinians, their fundamental and legitimate rights, and the international community’s responsibilities towards resolving the Palestinian issue.

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the Palestinian people, expressing practical solidarity with them and backing their struggle to secure their legitimate rights.

Religious and Political Figures Attend Meeting

Several religious and political figures were also present at the meeting, including Allama Syed Hasnain Abbas Gardizi, president of the Majlis Ulama-e-Maktab Ahlul Bayt; Allama Syed Ali Muhammad Naqvi, principal of Jamia Al-Wilayah; Dr Shabbir Saeedi; Dr Younis Haidari; Maulana Ali Sher Ansari; Maulana Zahid Zahidi; Maulana Samar Abbas; and Akhunzada Hussain Ahmed Yousafzai, spokesperson for the Tehreek Tahaffuz Aain Pakistan.

Sheikh Dr Marwan Mohammed Abu Ras is a prominent Palestinian religious scholar and former member of the Gaza parliament. He has also served as a member of the Palestinian Legislative Council and chairman of the Jerusalem and Palestine Committee.

The meeting highlighted continued engagement between Pakistani political and religious figures and Palestinian representatives over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the Palestinian people's pursuit of their rights.