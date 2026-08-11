Pakistan Opposition Leader Raja Nasir Meets Grand Ayatollah Bashir Najfi

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to a statement issued by MWM, Jafri was accompanied by a delegation during the meeting, where the two sides discussed a range of political, religious and community-related issues concerning Pakistan and the wider Shia community.

The discussions focused on Pakistan’s domestic political and religious situation, as well as issues faced by Pakistani and other pilgrims visiting Iraq. They also discussed difficulties confronting religious students studying in Najaf, the statement said.

The meeting took place during Jafri’s visit to Iraq for Arbaeen, one of the largest annual religious gatherings in the world, commemorating the death of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad.

Among those accompanying Jafri were religious scholar Maulana Syed Imran Kazmi and MWM Najaf president Maulana Khawar Abbas Naqvi, along with other members of the delegation.

Jafri is the head of MWM Pakistan and serves as opposition leader in the Senate of Pakistan, the upper house of the country’s parliament. MWM is a Shia political and religious organisation that has been active in Pakistani politics and in advocating for the rights and interests of the country’s Shia Muslim community.

The meeting comes as Pakistani religious and political leaders continue to raise concerns about the welfare of pilgrims travelling to Iraq for major Shia religious observances, as well as the circumstances of Pakistani students pursuing religious studies in Najaf.