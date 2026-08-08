Maulana Yasoob Abbas Meets Grand Ayatollah Hafiz Bashir Najafi in Najaf Ashraf

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): During the meeting, Maulana Yasoob Abbas and Ayatollah Hafiz Bashir Najafi exchanged views on a range of religious, academic, and theological matters. The meeting is being viewed as significant in the context of strengthening ties between Shia religious circles in the Indian subcontinent and the Hawza Ilmiyya of Najaf.

The discussions also covered religious and Islamic affairs, the prevailing situation in the Muslim world, and the challenges facing the global Muslim community. The two sides also discussed the importance of promoting Islamic teachings, Muslim unity, and the role of religious institutions in addressing contemporary challenges.

Maulana Yasoob Abbas expressed his pleasure at meeting Ayatollah Hafiz Bashir Najafi and appreciated his distinguished scholarly and religious services. Ayatollah Hafiz Bashir Najafi, in turn, emphasized the importance of playing a constructive role in religious and social affairs and promoting Islamic values within society.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both figures expressed their prayers and good wishes for unity and brotherhood among Muslims, as well as peace and stability across the Muslim world.

The meeting between Maulana Yasoob Abbas and Ayatollah Hafiz Bashir Najafi in Najaf Ashraf is being regarded as an important step in the continuation of scholarly and religious engagement between religious circles in India and Iraq.