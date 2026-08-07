Saudi Arabia Declared Casualty Figures, Damages from Yemeni Attacks Classified, Unpublishable

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Al-Mayadeen network, citing its sources in the Sana'a government, added that Saudi officials have issued strict orders to keep the names and number of casualties from the recent Ansarullah attack classified.

The source stated that the aim of this action is to maintain the morale of weakened Saudi military forces.

A senior military source also told Al-Mayadeen that the operation of Yemen's armed forces against the Saudi forces' gathering camps was carried out after precise intelligence monitoring, and for this reason, the attack had high precision and power, concentrating on the designated targets.

An informed source told Al-Masirah network that the recent operation of Yemen's armed forces targeted the command room of Saudi forces responsible for organizing and deploying military forces in the border areas with Yemen, including Al-Ruwayk, Al-Abr, and Al-Thaniyah.

This source announced that as a result of this operation, a number of Saudi officers responsible for commanding these military deployments were killed or wounded.

In response, the Saudi-backed Yemeni government's Ministry of Defense announced that Yemen's armed forces will not leave the attacks of what it called "Houthi militias" unanswered and will respond at the appropriate time and place.

This evening, General Yahya Saree, the spokesperson for Yemen's armed forces, announced that military positions in the areas of Al-Ruwayk, Al-Abr, Al-Thaniyah, and several camps affiliated with the so-called "First Division" and "Third Readiness Division" were targeted with a large number of ballistic missiles and drones.

According to Saree, "As a result of this operation, hundreds of Saudi-affiliated forces were killed or wounded. Several camps, arms depots, troop gathering centers, and military vehicles in the Al-Wadiyah area in eastern Yemen were also destroyed."

In this statement, warning Saudi Arabia, it was emphasized that any new military action will be met with a reciprocal response.

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