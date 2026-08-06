Zionist Analyst: Hezbollah Seeking to Change Rules of Engagement

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Avi Ashkenazi, a military correspondent for the Hebrew-language Maariv, described yesterday's explosion in a building in the "Majdal Zoun" area in southern Lebanon, which resulted in the killing of two Zionist soldiers and the wounding of four others, as a "very serious" incident.

He claimed that this incident indicates Hezbollah's effort to enter a phase of guerrilla warfare aimed at challenging the Zionist regime's army.

Ashkenazi further criticized the response of the Zionist regime's army, claiming that the military response to this incident was delayed and less intense than expected, with airstrikes and artillery shelling beginning several hours after the explosion.

In his view, Tel Aviv's response should have been much stronger to send a clear deterrent message.

This analyst also referred to the situation on the Gaza front, writing that the Zionist regime's army, simultaneously with the restrictions imposed by political authorities, is trying to balance military operations with security considerations.

Citing Eyal Zamir, the Chief of Staff of this regime's army, he claimed that Israeli forces will continue the policy of eliminating threats and preventing the formation of any security threat on the borders.

In conclusion, Ashkenazi, referring to developments in the West Bank, predicted that with the approach of Jewish holidays and the plan to establish new settlements, the Zionist regime's army will be forced to transfer some of its forces from the Gaza and Lebanon fronts to the West Bank.

According to him, this situation increases the possibility of a large-scale call-up of reserve forces and indicates simultaneous pressure on the Zionist regime's army on several different fronts.

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