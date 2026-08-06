Iran's Mission in Vienna: Expansion of U.S. Nuclear Arsenal Threat to Humanity

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Iran's Permanent Mission to International Organizations in Vienna, on the anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, issued a message stating that the expansion and modernization of the U.S. nuclear arsenal pose a threat to the security and future of humanity, and emphasized the necessity of the complete elimination of nuclear weapons.

In this message, Iran's Mission referred to the tragedy of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan, declaring that this event continues to serve as a reminder of the profound human suffering caused by the use of nuclear weapons.

The statement noted that the extensive human casualties, massive destruction, and the deadly effects of radioactive radiation, which even affected subsequent generations, are clear evidence of the catastrophic consequences of these weapons.

Iran's Permanent Mission emphasized that the only definitive guarantee to prevent the recurrence of such tragedies is the complete elimination of all nuclear weapons before they endanger the security and life of humanity.

The message further stated that the United States, as the only country to have ever used nuclear weapons and one of the depositary states of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), continues to develop and modernize its nuclear arsenal.

In Iran's Mission's view, this process is being pursued while the United States has failed to fulfill its obligations regarding nuclear disarmament.

Iran's Mission concluded by warning that the continued development of U.S. nuclear capability exposes the world to a permanent threat, and emphasized the necessity for all nuclear-weapon states to adhere to international commitments and move toward the complete elimination of these weapons.

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