Global Markets Awaiting Outcome of Iran Talks; Oil, Gold, Stock Markets React to Hormuz Developments

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Oil prices rose on Thursday amid continued speculation about the results of Iran-Oman talks and the possibility of reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude rose 46 cents to $79.91, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 36 cents to $75.58 per barrel.

Simultaneously, Donald Trump's statements about the positive progress of negotiations with Iran and the possibility of reaching an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz influenced market sentiment.

Meanwhile, concerns about the security of energy supply increased following Yemen's Ansarullah forces' attacks on two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Data from Kepler also showed that ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab has noticeably decreased, with only two ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz and one through Bab al-Mandab; a figure that shows a significant decrease compared to the previous day.

The gold market also rose for the fourth consecutive session, with spot gold rising 0.2 percent to $4,254.98 per ounce, its highest level in seven weeks.

Gold futures in the United States also rose 0.2 percent to $4,312.80. In contrast, the dollar index rose slightly, and the probability of a U.S. interest rate hike in September decreased from 67 percent to 55 percent.

In stock markets, Europe's Stoxx 600 index rose 0.4 percent to a new record high, while Japan's Nikkei index fell 0.9 percent at the close, pressured by a decline in technology stocks.

Stock markets in the Persian Gulf countries also ended yesterday's trading with gains, hoping for progress in the negotiation process and a reduction in regional tensions.

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