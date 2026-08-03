Iraqi Hezbollah: We Keep, Strengthen Our Weapons

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Haj Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi, the Secretary-General of Iraq's Kata'ib Hezbollah, stated in a statement, "A full year has passed since great events befell our Ummah. The forces of evil and darkness waged criminal wars against the nations of the region, shed blood, assassinated innocents, and left tens of thousands of martyrs and wounded, whom we consider among the best mujahideen and the elite of the believers. They are the continuation of the school of sacrifice and selflessness."

The statement of Kata'ib Hezbollah read, "Among the greatest sorrows that pained the hearts of the world's free people in those days was the martyrdom of the leader of the mujahideen, Sayyid Ali Khamenei, after he had dedicated his life to supporting Islam, defending the oppressed, and defending the causes of the Muslim nation. His pure blood became a new covenant that breathed the spirit of steadfastness and resistance into souls and revived the meanings of dignity in the nation. The presence of tens of millions of people to bid farewell to this great leader was not merely a farewell, but a renewal of the covenant and loyalty to the path of the Prophet and his family (p.b.u.h), allegiance to the right path, continuation of the struggle in the path of God, and a deterrent for any aggressor, compelling them to pay a heavy price for their aggression, especially the crime that the American-Saudi enemy committed against our children. This is a dangerous precedent that testifies to consequences that could mark a new era in the region."

Al-Hamidawi, the Secretary-General of Iraq's Kata'ib Hezbollah, stated, "This necessitates our adherence to the weapons of resistance, our unwavering commitment to them, and their development and strengthening. It also compels us to take steps, commensurate with the scale of challenges, for deterrence against those who seek to harm us in the wars of this era."

Emphasizing military and media jihad to confront the enemies and their agents with firm determination and steadfastness, he announced, "As the Arbaeen ceremonies draw to a close, we deeply appreciate the exceptional insight of the pilgrims of Imam Hussain (a.s.) and their widespread presence in this year's ceremonies. The main issues facing the Islamic world, foremost among them the Palestinian cause, were deeply considered by them. They expressed their anger against the enemies of the Islamic Ummah and humanity - the Zionist-American powers and their regional puppets. Their actions have enriched and immortalized the legacy of the martyrs. We appreciate the multitudes of pilgrims."

The Secretary-General of Kata'ib Hezbollah stated, "In conclusion, we sincerely thank and appreciate the custodianship and administration of the holy shrines for their extraordinary efforts. We also thank the officials of Karbala province for their commendable actions. Furthermore, we proudly appreciate the efforts of the mujahideen, the vigilance of the security forces, and the heroes of the Hashd al-Shaabi forces, who, like an impregnable shield, ensured the security of the pilgrims and served the pilgrims of Imam Hussain (a.s.)."

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