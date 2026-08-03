Zionist Analyst: U.S. Weakness Against Iran Threatens Washington's Global Standing

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Avi Ashkenazi, a military analyst and correspondent for Maariv, criticizing Donald Trump's performance regarding Iran, stated that the U.S. President has repeatedly threatened Tehran with military action, but has backed down each time on the verge of action. He compared Trump's behavior to a comedic character on Zionist regime television who always promised action but never went beyond threats.

Stating that the United States will sooner or later be compelled to directly confront Iran, he added, "Washington finds itself in a difficult position and remains incapable of making a decisive decision." According to Ashkenazi, this situation indicates that the U.S. administration is confused in the face of regional developments.

This Zionist analyst, referring to America's past experiences in Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, and the so-called "Arab Spring" developments, stated that Washington continues to repeat the same strategic mistakes. He claimed that Iran has no intention of retreating and considers itself victorious in this confrontation, and therefore, the United States must take Tehran's threats seriously.

Ashkenazi also called for the formation of a regional coalition with the participation of some Arab countries to confront Iran, claiming that such a coalition, in addition to creating military deterrence, would convey a message of unity to the region and global energy markets, and would also affect oil and gas prices.

He further warned that America's current weakness against Iran could lead to a decline in Washington's global standing in competition with China and Russia in the future; because these two powers may further challenge international stability by opening new fronts, while the United States will lack the capacity for a decisive and simultaneous response to these crises.

This Zionist analyst also, referring to the situation of the Zionist regime, claimed that Tel Aviv continues to maintain a high level of alert, because it believes that the United States will ultimately be forced to enter into a direct confrontation with Iran.

In another part of his remarks, Ashkenazi addressed the Gaza war and, criticizing Benjamin Netanyahu's performance, said, "The Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, like Trump, is in a deadlock, and his assumption of being able to continue an endless war in Gaza has faced a serious challenge under U.S. pressure."

He claimed that according to proposed plans, the Zionist regime will be compelled to withdraw from the Gaza Strip and stop targeted operations against Hamas commanders; an issue that, in his view, given the internal conditions of the Zionist regime, will not be acceptable to any government in Tel Aviv.

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