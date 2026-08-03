Netanyahu, His Ministers Unaware of Trump's Decision to Call Off Attack on Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A Hebrew media outlet, acknowledging the existence of disagreements between Washington and Tel Aviv, revealed that the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime and members of its security cabinet received no official notification regarding the U.S. President's decision to call off the attack on Iran, and learned of this decision through his message on social media.

Israel's Channel 12, citing its informed sources, reported that Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, and members of its security cabinet received no official or pre-arranged notification regarding the U.S. decision to call off the attack on Iran, and only learned of this decision through a message posted by Donald Trump on social media.

Citing senior political officials of the Zionist regime, the network stated that the events of the past 24 hours could be described as "moving in the dark"; because not only did the Zionist regime's army have no information about America's plans, but senior political officials, including the Prime Minister and the Minister of War, also learned of Trump's change of position and his retreat from carrying out the attack only through the message published by the U.S. President.

Channel 12 added that after this message was published, officials of the Zionist regime tried to determine whether this action was part of a deception operation or whether Trump had indeed, even if temporarily, retreated from his decision. About an hour after the investigations began, officials of this regime were informed through political and military channels that the alert and emergency level could be reduced.

This Hebrew media outlet also quoted senior officials of the Zionist regime as saying, "This is not magic. When the alert and readiness level is reduced, it takes time to restore it to its previous state. It is frustrating that all resources are mobilized for one front and then it turns out that this readiness was in vain. We do not know what the U.S. President's ultimate goal is."

Israel's Channel 12 further reported that despite Trump's unexpected retreat, political circles in the Zionist regime believe that the U.S. President may make another decision within a short time; because in existing assessments, no change in Iran's positions has been observed.

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