Dangerous Consequences of Spread of Islamophobia in Canada

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Muslims who had gathered at the Winnipeg mosque for prayers expressed their distress over the incidents resulting from the spread of Islamophobia in Canada, and stated in interviews that the mosque and Friday prayers have always contributed to the social progress of their community and support the message of peace, unity, and tranquility.

They added, "Unfortunately, on Wednesday night, two individuals from outside fired shots at the mosque's walls." Police also reported after investigations that in addition to the mosque, the walls and windows of surrounding homes were also damaged by these shootings.

According to the police report, the investigation into the perpetrators is ongoing. The incident occurred around 10 p.m., and security cameras have recorded everything.

Yasser Al-Mustafa, a Muslim resident of the area, said in an interview, "This is a shocking incident. I always attend Friday prayers at this mosque. These incidents do not create fear that confines us to our homes; rather, they have increased our unity, and we will not allow any fear to penetrate through the cracks."

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