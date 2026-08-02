Ehud Barak: Trump No Longer Cares About Netanyahu; Gaza Agreement Proceeds Without Israel's Input

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ehud Barak, the former Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, criticizing the Gaza ceasefire negotiation process, stated that the agreement taking shape ignores Israel's main demands, and that Tel Aviv has effectively had no role in the decision-making process.

In an interview with Hebrew media, Barak said that the text of the agreement contains many ambiguities, but its overall direction is clear and shows that Israel's demands have not been taken into account. According to him, this agreement neither includes the complete disarmament of the Palestinian resistance, nor provides for the removal of weapons from Gaza, nor mentions the exile of Hamas leaders.

Referring to the relationship between Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump, he added, "The bitter reality is that the U.S. President no longer cares about Netanyahu, and the Israeli Prime Minister has lost his ability to influence the White House."

Barak also claimed that Trump's inner circle has also lost trust in Netanyahu, and the relationship between the two sides faces serious rifts.

The former Prime Minister of the Zionist regime emphasized that tens of thousands of weapons remain in the hands of Hamas forces, and the agreement includes no plan for their collection.

He added, "The most important issue is that Israel essentially has no say in this file, and the agreement has been drafted without Tel Aviv at the negotiating table."

Barak also addressed developments related to Iran and said that Trump is unwilling to enter a full-scale war with Tehran, and the cancellation of the planned U.S. attack can also be assessed in this framework.

He claimed that Iran might agree to a deal if its conditions are met, including reduced economic pressure and the lifting of some restrictions, although according to him, concerns about Tehran's nuclear program remain.

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