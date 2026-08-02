Washington Post: Erosion of U.S. Defense Capability, a New Challenge for Supporting Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to this report, General Alexis Greenkiewicz, the commander of U.S. forces in Europe, has warned in a classified letter to senior Pentagon officials that without another destroyer, he will be forced to choose between defending U.S. territory and continuing missile support for Israel.

This warning indicates the growing pressure that the prolonged war with Iran has placed on the operational capability of the U.S. military.

The Washington Post writes that the continuation of hostilities and the increase in missile attacks have severely depleted the U.S. inventory of interceptor systems. Meanwhile, destroyers stationed in the eastern Mediterranean, which for years have played an important role in intercepting missiles fired toward Israel, are now facing problems caused by operational wear and the need for repairs.

This report also shows that previous Pentagon assessments had confirmed that the bulk of Israel's missile defense was borne by U.S. systems, including the THAAD system and interceptors launched from U.S. destroyers; an issue that further reveals Tel Aviv's dependence on Washington's defensive capability.

According to the newspaper, simultaneously with the continued naval blockade of Iranian ports and the widespread presence of U.S. ships in the Persian Gulf, the Arabian Sea, the Mediterranean, and the Red Sea, pressure on the U.S. naval fleet has increased.

This situation has led American commanders to warn about declining combat readiness and depleted weapons stockpiles; an issue that could affect America's ability to manage multiple international crises simultaneously.

**************

End/ 345E