Netherlands Classified the Zionist Regime as "Threat to National Security" for First Time

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In an unprecedented development in the history of Netherlands-Zionist regime relations, a Dutch security agency in its new report classified this regime among the parties that create security concerns for the Netherlands.

In a development described by experts as unprecedented in the history of Netherlands-Zionist regime relations, the Dutch National Coordinator for Security and Counterterrorism (NCTV) in its new report classified this regime among the parties that create security concerns for the Netherlands.

The report also referred to concerns about efforts to influence public opinion and the Dutch political process through activities such as disinformation and foreign influence.

According to media reports based on this report, Dutch officials expressed concern about unconventional methods used to communicate with Dutch politicians and journalists, and also referred to concerns about pressures being exerted on international judicial institutions based in The Hague.

Some observers believe that this action indicates a significant shift in the perspective of some European circles toward the policies of the Zionist regime, especially as disagreements over the Gaza war have intensified and European criticism of Tel Aviv is on the rise.

European Reactions

This new classification by the Netherlands has sparked extensive debates in European political and media circles, and experts have described it as a sign of growing European concern about efforts to exert foreign influence on political life and judicial institutions.

Media outlets also linked this Dutch action with the intensification of European criticism of the Zionist regime's policies in Gaza, and in continuation of the submission of requests in countries such as Spain and Ireland to reassess certain aspects of their relations with Tel Aviv.

In contrast, some analysts considered the inclusion of the Zionist regime in the list of parties that create security concerns for the Netherlands as a significant shift compared to traditional European positions, especially since the Netherlands has historically been considered one of the closest European countries to this regime.

In their statements, Europeans also referred to the concerns raised in this report, including influence on public opinion and the political process, and the possibility of pressures being exerted on international judicial institutions based in The Hague, which some European circles considered an issue related to the protection of national sovereignty and the independence of international justice.

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