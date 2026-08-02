Arbaeen School for Human Development Display of Power of Nations' Faith

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Sayyid Mujtaba Noormofidi, a professor of advanced jurisprudence at the Qom Seminary and the head of the Contemporary Jurisprudence Studies Research Institute, in an interview, referring to the position of Arbaeen in Islamic teachings, stated, "If Arbaeen is seen merely as a mourning ceremony or an individual pilgrimage, an important part of its truth is overlooked; because this movement is a practical school for human development, deepening religious knowledge, and strengthening social responsibility."

He added, "The Arbaeen march, when accompanied by knowledge and divine intention, is an instance of honoring divine rituals and renewing the covenant with the school of the AhlulBayt (a.s.). According to him, the pilgrim on this path does not merely move toward the shrine of Imam Hussain (a.s.), but takes steps from selfishness toward God, from comfort-seeking toward sacrifice, and from individualism toward empathy."

The head of the Contemporary Jurisprudence Studies Research Institute, referring to the social dimensions of this great gathering, noted, "The significance of Arbaeen lies not only in the millions of pilgrims, but in the creation of a human network based on shared values." He stated, "In a situation where many global powers seek to create divisions among nations, Arbaeen presents a different image of solidarity, cooperation, and service; a place where people, regardless of nationality, language, ethnicity, or social status, compete to serve one another."

Noormofidi, stating that Arbaeen can serve as a model for social capital, Islamic solidarity, and dialogue among nations, said, "This great event has today transcended the borders of one country or even one sect and has become a global phenomenon with the capacity to convey the message of justice, freedom, human dignity, and the fight against oppression at the international level."

Referring to this year's Arbaeen being held under the region's special circumstances, he stated, "The grandeur of this year's Arbaeen can be better understood in the context of recent events and developments." According to him, "In a situation where Islamic Iran has faced military aggression and the blood of thousands of innocent people has been shed, Arbaeen displays the message of hope, dignity, and steadfastness more than ever."

This seminary professor emphasized, "The school of Imam Hussain (a.s.) teaches Muslims not to be passive in the face of oppression, humiliation, and bullying." He added, "The believing community should not lose its identity and hope in the face of pressures and psychological warfare from enemies, and this year's Arbaeen can convey the message 'We are still standing' to the world, relying on dignity, rationality, unity, and resistance."

Noormofidi, in another part of his remarks, stated that the most important message of Arbaeen for the younger generation is the understanding and practice of the Hussayni school, and said, "If a young person returns from the Arbaeen journey but has not become more responsible, more moral, more courageous, and more sensitive to the fate of their society, one must reflect on the quality of their understanding of Arbaeen."

Referring to a passage from the Ziyarat Arbaeen, which states that Imam Hussain (a.s.) sacrificed his blood to save God's servants from ignorance and misguidance, he stated, "The mission of Arbaeen is not only to keep the memory of Karbala alive, but to fight oppression, ignorance, and deviation in every era." According to the head of the Contemporary Jurisprudence Studies Research Institute, "Karbala is not merely a historical event, but an eternal criterion for measuring a person's stance toward truth and oppression."

In conclusion, emphasizing that Arbaeen can be one of the greatest cultural capacities of the Islamic world for introducing the school of the AhlulBayt (a.s.), he said, "Today, the world needs the message of Imam Hussain (a.s.)—freedom, justice, dignity, loyalty, sacrifice, and steadfastness against oppression—more than ever, and millions of pilgrims, by their presence on the Najaf to Karbala route, convey this global message to the ears of the world."

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